South Africa: Limpopo, Cape Town Rivalry Headlines Tko 2017

Johannesburg — THE odds are heavily stacked against the Limpopo-based sides as the Telkom Knockout Challenge (TKO) kicks off this weekend. They come against tricky opponents from Cape Town. Baroka FC, beaten in the league for the first time this past weekend, would nonetheless be eager to transfer their good run in the league to the Telkom-sponsored competition when they tackle wounded Cape Town City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

On Saturday, the historic World Cup venue will stage another Limpopo versus Cape Town derby when Polokwane City hosts Ajax Cape Town in another Last 16 encounter. Kickoff for both matches is 15h30. Bakgakga ba Mpahlele, as Baroka are otherwise known, have been resurgent under coach Kgoloko Thobejane and tutelage of technical director Doctor Khumalo, having gone seven matches without a loss until the setback against Bidvest Wits this past weekend. They remain top of the standings despite the hiccup. Cape Town City will be no pushovers and would be keen to make up for the disappointment of losing the final of the MTN 8 to Supersport United. Benni McCarthy's City have also lost two league games in a row and thus pose a danger in their bid to bounce back. Meanwhile Baroka's cross town rivals, Polokwane City, will not have it easy either against Ajax. The Capetonians have declared war against the hosts, likening the fixture to "squashing oranges." This is in reference to Polokwane's orange home strip. "The Telkom Knockout Draw has coughed up a tough away fixture in Limpopo. Lucky for us, squishing oranges is second nature," Ajax stated ahead of the fixture. The sides come into the match on the of contrasting scorelines with Ajax prevailing 2-1 over Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane managing a point against Golden Arrows in a two-all draw. ALL THE FIXTURES:

October 27

Maritzburg United vs Platinum Stars, Harry Gwala (20h00)

October 28

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates, Princess Magogo (15h30) Polokwane City vs Ajax Cape Town, Old Peter Mokaba (15h30) Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United, Dr Molemela (18h00) Bidvest Wits vs Free State Stars, Bidvest (20h15) Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, Moses Mabhida (20h15)

October 29

Baroka FC vs Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba (15h30) Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Sisa Dukashe (15h30) - CAJ News