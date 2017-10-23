Mauritius: National Employment Bill to Be Introduced in the National Assembly

press release

Government has given approval to the introduction of the National Employment Bill into the National Assembly. The object of the Bill is to repeal the Employment and Training Act and enact a more appropriate and modern legislative framework in order to address the needs of the labour market, including skills mismatch, underemployment, unemployment, future employment prospects and to anticipate future needs and expectations of individuals and employers.

The Bill provides for a National Employment Department, which will take over the functions and powers of the Employment Service of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training. It will facilitate the employment of job seekers and ensure that job seekers are able to find employment that meet their aspirations.

It will also provide labour market information on demand and supply of skills to local employers, job seekers and training institutions; promote placement and training of job seekers, including young persons and persons with disabilities, through approved programmes as well as promote labour migration and encourage and promote home-based work.