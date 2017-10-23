23 October 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Boom! Blignaut Launches Another SA Shot Put Record

By Mark Etheridge

Big Kyle Blignaut has made another impressive dent in the South African athletics history books.

Taking part in the Under-20 shot put event at the Potch Top 30 event in North West, Blignaute hurled the sphere a distance of 20.66 metres.

Not only was that 44 centimetres better than his previous best this year, it's also 15cm further than the national mark.

That belonged to Janus Robberts, set in Naboomspruit 20 years ago!

'It was a lovely competition.. Potch has always got such a nice atmosphere with spectators able to sit nice and close to the throwing circle,' Blignaut, who turns 18 next month, told Team SA.

'My other throws were also good. I even had a 20.87m throw but stepped out of the circle.'

Blignaut one of many sporting products of Monument High in Krugersdorp will now take a bit of a breather. 'Just for about two weeks, then I'll get back into training. I'm landing throws over 21m on a regular basis now.'

Plans for next year? 'I'm going to University of Johannesburg next year where I'll study B Com business but I plan on staying with my coach Pierre Blignaut,' he says.

Blignaut's latest mark moves him up to seventh on the U20 rankings list this year. One ahead of fellow South African Burger Lambrechts Jnr who threw a 20.44m in February.

World best is American Jordan Geist's 20.22 set in Peru in July.

