23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Win, Stay Three Points Away From Reclaiming Title

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated on Sunday Progresso da Lunda Sul by 2-1 in the 28th round match of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017) are three points away from retainig their title, with two games to play.

Progresso took the lead with David's goal at 19 minutes, but the defending champions and competition toppers, levelled the game through Geraldo and benefited from an own goal from centre back Baresi that secured them the three points.

In the other big match, Sagrada Esperança stunned the first runners up and championship title contender Petro de Luanda after beating them 1-0, which put 1º de Agosto one win away to be crowned champions.

With two matches to play, the only possible points Petro de Luanda could reach are 65, which by itself would not be enough to give them the championship title, even if they finish even with 1º de Agosto, since that they lost in their direct clash.

1º de Agosto lead the championship with 62 points, followed by Petro de Luanda 59.

Santa Rita de Cassia are at the bottom of the table with 17 points.

