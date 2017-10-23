23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Gives Priority to Angolan Citizens' Health

The Health and Well being of Angolans is a priority of the Executive, said last Saturday in Lândana, in Cacongo Municipality of the northern Cabinda Province, the Health minister, Sílvia Lutukuta.

Sílvia Lutukuta said so to journalists in the end of a monitoring visit to various health units of Cabinda Province, also aimed at learning of their difficulties.

"It is of public knowledge that health in Angola is not among the best, we have to correct a lot of things, there are concerns of various types, such as in human resources, humanisation of health services, the financial resources are scarce due to the financial crisis we are facing, integration and underuse of staffs in the adequate career positions, lack of medicines, among other problems", she admitted.

The minister defended the need for joint work and proximity to the citizens, open dialogue and the creation of synergies for the accomplishment of the goals set by the government.

Sílvia Lutukuta also advocated better use of preventive measures, by educating the citizens and promoting good health practices, counting on the contribution of various players of the society, such as churches and chieftains.

