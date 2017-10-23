23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Regrets Death of General Gato

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Sunday manifested his deep condolences to the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Ministry of Former Combatants and the relatives of General Ciel da Conceição Cristóvão "Gato", who has passed away.

On a message, the Angolan Head of State pays homage to this figure of the Angolan nationalism, stressing that the late general Gato, from an early stage, has always defended with devotion and zeal the cause of national liberation and retrieval of the dignity of all Angolans in face of the colonial domination.

President João Lourenço, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), stated that alongside his comrades, commander Gato dedicated his life to the construction of an Angola that is peaceful, democratic and inclusive, having shown great commitment and effort in every post that he occupied and in every military assignment.

The condolence message then highlights that with the disappearance of Ciel da Conceição Cristóvão "Gato", the country lost one of its most valuable combatants of the national armed struggle against colonialism and also a committed fighter for the consolidation of the Angolan independence and sovereignty.

