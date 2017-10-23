Luanda — Petro de Luanda last Sunday in Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, lost 1-0 to the local Sagrada Esperança team, thus losing the lead of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017), at a time when there are now only two rounds left for the end of the championship.

With this defeat of Petro de Luanda (59 points) at the 28th round of Girabola2017, the 1º de Agosto squad - who last Sunday piled up 62 points by beating Progresso da Lunda Sul by 2-1 - consolidated the championship lead and increase even more their hope to win the top division trophy.

Sagrada Esperança's goal was scored by Tresor, through a penalty, at 76 minutes of the match, thus causing the squad to consolidate the third place with 50 points.