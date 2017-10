Luanda — 1º de Agosto's senior women's handball team got on Sunday their second win in the African Handball Cup Winners' Cup, after defeating the Cote d'Ivoire's Bandama by 28-9.

In the first round, the Angolan team beat Vainqueur of DR.Congo by 27-15.

The competition is being held in Tunisia's city of Hammamete, and 1º de Agosto are defending champions.