23 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 17 Killed, 18 Injured in Maiduguri - Official

By Olatunji Omirin

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency on Monday, confirmed that 17 people lost their lives and 18 others wounded in multiple blast on Sunday night, official said.

Executive Chairman of SEMA, Egnr. Ahmad Satomi told Daily Trust in Maiduguri on Monday, that residents should scale up vigilance.

"We lost 17 people including 3 bombers while others sustained various degree of injuries in last night multiple suicide attacks on Maiduguri.

" I urged our people to be more vigilance and make sure they know who lives around them, it is sad but we have to more proactive ." said Egnr. Satomi.

Meanwhile, residents said at least 23 sustained critical injuries and those who hurt are mostly children and women.

Daily Trust report that three suicide attacks Muna Garage area an outskirts of Maiduguri last night.

