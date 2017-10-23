23 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Unpaid Salaries - 'State Governors Reckless Spending Must Be Curbed'

By Mustapha Suleiman

The Executive Secretary of the Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA) Comrade John Odah has identified the misuse and misapplication of local government allocations by state governors through their control of the joint state/local government account as root cause of unpaid backlog of salaries in many states.

Odah in a phone chat with Daily Trust also identified ghost workers syndrome as a drain pipe and a major problem in meeting up with salary payment in states.

Odah who was the immediate past General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that the solution lies with giving the local governments' financial and administrative autonomy to manage their own affairs.

