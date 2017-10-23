23 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Many Dead As Multiple Bomb Blasts Hit Maiduguri

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Many were feared dead and scores injured when multiple bomb attacks hit Maiduguri yesterday.

The incidents occurred about 8:50 pm in Muna Garage general area in Jere Local Government Area of Maiduguri.

According to a CJTF source, the first bomber blew up himself at Muna Garage park, killing scores and injuring six.

The second occurred inside IDP camp, injuring about 10 people while the third occurred along Gomboru Ngala road.

"So far, information reveals that the first bomber at Muna garage park entrance killed 13 people and injured six others while the second bomber inside IDP camp injured 10 people," the CJTF source told Daily Trust by phone last night.

A rescue worker said the casualty figure could be far higher and the Muna Garage general area was not safe for rescue workers at night.

More on This

Suicide Bombings Kill 13 in Maiduguri

Suicide bombings carried out by as many as three attackers have killed 13 people in Nigeria's northeastern city of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.