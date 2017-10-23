23 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Receives Director of Arab Planning Institute

Kuwait — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was informed on efforts of the Arab Planning Institute(API) when he received the Institute Director, Dr Badr Osman Mal-Alla.

The President said Sudan places attention to human cadre, as it he said , constitutes the base for development and any work , saying we have prepared within framework of State Reform , a huge training program for its importance in reform endeavors.

The Arab Planning Institute , for his part, said the Institute maintains distinguished relations with Sudan and that it looks forward to providing assistance to Sudan.

Dr Mal-Alla reviewed the API efforts in fields of training and provision of advisory services in the Arab world.

Sudan

