Cameroon: Information During Crisis - Digital Platform for Celerity in Gestation

Digital applications which will enable decentralised services of the Ministry of Communication provide the central service with adequate information within the shortest possible space has been presented in Yaounde. The initiative was presented by the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, on October 20, 2017 in a meeting with the Regional Delegates of Communication. Speaking on the delegation of the Minister shortly after the meeting, the Interim Secretary General, Felix Zogo, said the idea is intended to boost up strategies of digital communication which will enable the government to be proactive, interactive and permanent on the social media. He said the platform will facilitate the exchange of information from the different regions and this will in tend aid the government in making informed decisions. Zogo furthered that the different social networks will be maximised and government communication rendered more visible. The Regional Delegate of Communication at the South West Region, Rosette Achu Muna Bih, said the pioneer meeting in the digital sphere warrants decentralised services to provide information to the government within the framework of promoting a well drafted communication policy. She said the intensive communication strategy will supply hierarchy with the happenings in their different regions. "We therefore have as an obligation to henceforth constantly update the platform with clear and precise information on what transpires in our respective regions," she stated. The platform, to be operational in the near future, will therefore give supplementary visibility to government's communication mechanisms.