WALTER Kautondokwa's inexorable march to a world title shot continued on Saturday night when he retained his WBO Africa middleweight title after knocking out Meshack Mwankemwa of Tanzania in the third round.

Kautondokwa wore Mwankemwa down with some big body shots and the end came 2 minutes 25 seconds into the third round when he sent the Tanzanian crashing into the ropes with a vicious left hook.

Mwankemwa was counted out and took a while to recover, while Kautondokwa and his trainer Nestor Tobias celebrated his 16th consecutive win as a professional boxer.

After the fight Tobias expressed the hope that Kautondokwa would soon get a world title shot.

"The goal is to get him to the top and to get a shot at the world title. We are getting closer and closer, this boy was at number 15 and right now he is at number seven. Next week we will have the WBO convention so after his performance now we will put in a good motivation for him and hope for the best," he said.

"We hope to get the number one spot because nobody wants to fight this kid, especially the champion (Billy Joe Saunders), but we can only force them by getting him to the number one spot so that it can be mandatory and nobody can run away," he added.

It was a fine conclusion to the Champions in Action Boxing Bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club that kept a crowd of about 400 people entertained throughout.

In the main supporting bout Mikka Shonena won the WBO Africa welterweight title on a unanimous points decision against Juma Waiswa of Uganda.

Shonena was in control from the start landing jabs and left hooks at will but he could not put the rugged Ugandan away. Waiswa took Shonena's best shots but they had little effect as he kept on coming forward and gave as good as he got.

Shonena however landed by far the most punches and was a comfortable winner with all three the judges scoring it 120-107 in his favour.

Kennedy Imalwa won the national featherweight title in controversial style after Onesmus Nekundi was disqualified for an intentional head butt in the seventh round.

Nekundi had dominated the fight till then and was a clear leader on points when Imalwa got a cut above his left eye that started bleeding profusely. After being inspected by the ring doctor the fight was stopped and Imalwa was awarded the title for an intentional head butt by Nekundi, although his corner was clearly unhappy about the decision.

The national welterweight title fight between Emmanuel Mungandjela and Ebenestis Kaangundue also had a bloody end as the fight was stopped due to another head butt, this time to Kaangundue, at the end of the fifth round.

The judges ruled that it was unintentional and with the fight having progressed beyond four rounds it had to be decided on points.

It was not much of a fight, with Kaangundue holding on most of the time, and Mungandjela won the fight on a majority decision, with the judges scoring it 49-45, 47-47, 48-46 in his favour.

Harry Simon Junior notched up his third professional win with a unanimous points victory against Nathaniel Shimanda in a lightweight fight. Shimanda provided stiff opposition, but Simon was just too fast and slick, showing impressive hand speed that had the crowd in raptures. All three judges scored it 40-36 in Simon's favour.

Paulinus Paulus notched up his seventh consecutive victory with a third round technical knockout against Silas Mandeya of Zimbabwe. Paulus put him down with a left hook to the body and although Mandeya beat the count, Paulus was all over him and the referee stopped the fight 2:25 into the third round.

The flyweight fight between Jacob Jacob and Salatiel Moses ended in a majority draw with two judges scoring it 38-38 and a third 40-36 in Jacob's favour.

In a welterweight fight Charles Shinima beat December Nuuyoma on a unanimous points decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36), while Max Iipinge beat Joseph Hihangwa on a second round knockout in a junior middleweight fight.