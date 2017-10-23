Sudan-UNDP Sign Agreement On Combatting Terrorism

Khartoum — Sudan and the United Nations Development programme (UNDP) on Sunday signed an agreement on combatting fundamentalism and terrorism.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of International Cooperation and the National authority on combatting terrorism and he United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The Minister for International Cooperation Idris Sulieman signed for the government of the Sudan while Ms. Marta Ruedas, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Sudan, signed for the UNDP and Dr Mohamed Jamal Eddin the chair of the National Authority on combatting terrorism signed for the organizations.

The state Minister for international cooperation, Dr Sumaya Aukud, pointed out in press statement that the agreement provides a 9 million dollar support for the authority.

Dr Mohamed Jamal said the agreement would benefit the Sudan and the Sudanese government as well in combatting terrorism and in raising the skills for combatting terrorism locally and regionally. Jamal Eddin commended the presidency of the Republic for its continued support for ht5e authority in playing its role inbcombatt9ing terrorism.

He said the agreement laid the foundation for strong cooperation between the authority and the regional and international donors on matter related to this issue.