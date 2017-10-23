22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan-UNDP Sign Agreement On Combatting Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan and the United Nations Development programme (UNDP) on Sunday signed an agreement on combatting fundamentalism and terrorism.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of International Cooperation and the National authority on combatting terrorism and he United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The Minister for International Cooperation Idris Sulieman signed for the government of the Sudan while Ms. Marta Ruedas, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Sudan, signed for the UNDP and Dr Mohamed Jamal Eddin the chair of the National Authority on combatting terrorism signed for the organizations.

The state Minister for international cooperation, Dr Sumaya Aukud, pointed out in press statement that the agreement provides a 9 million dollar support for the authority.

Dr Mohamed Jamal said the agreement would benefit the Sudan and the Sudanese government as well in combatting terrorism and in raising the skills for combatting terrorism locally and regionally. Jamal Eddin commended the presidency of the Republic for its continued support for ht5e authority in playing its role inbcombatt9ing terrorism.

He said the agreement laid the foundation for strong cooperation between the authority and the regional and international donors on matter related to this issue.

Sudan

Sudanese Lawyers File Appeal Against Deportation Rebel Leader

A group of Sudanese human rights lawyers have lodged an appeal at the Constitutional Court against the deportation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.