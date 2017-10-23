22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Consultative Meeting On Suspended Factories Operation to Be Held Next Week

Khartoum — The Ministry of Industry, in cooperation with the Chambers of Industry Federation and Khartoum Stock Exchange, is to organize the deliberative meeting for operating the suspended factories on Tuesday, October 31st at the Premises of the Federation of the Chambers of Industry.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry Bilal Yousuf Al-Mubarak said, when he chaired Sunday at the premises of the ministry the meeting of the committee on the preparation of proposals for the operation of the suspended energies in the industrial sector in the presence of the members of the committee, that the aim of the forum was to formulate a vision for the sustainable operation of the suspended factories and linking them to the financiers and the technology suppliers as well as the role to be played by the Khartoum Stock of Exchange in the operation of these suspended factories. He pointed out that the forum would discuss a number of working papers including food industry, engineering and chemical industries, the role of banks and markets in the sustainable operation of stalled factories.

Al-Mubarak explained that the forum targeted the Federation of Industrial Chambers, the Association of Financial Intermediation Partners, specialized and commercial banks and a number of industrial experts, stressing that the outcomes and recommendations of the forum will be applied to drive the industry velocity in all fields to achieve self-sufficiency of industrial goods and to export the surplus abroad.

