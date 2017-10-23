22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Agreement for Combating Extremism and Terrorism Signed

Khartoum — An agreement was signed Sunday between the Ministry of International Cooperation, the National Commission for Combating Terrorism and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the combating of the phenomenon of extremism and terrorism in Sudan.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman, the UNDP Resident Representative to Sudan, Marta Ruedas, and the Chairman of the National Commission for Combating Terrorism, Dr. Mohamed Jamal-Eddin.

In a press statement, the State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation, Dr. Sumaya, said that the agreement deals with extending a sum of nine million dollars for combating terrorism in Sudan.

The Chairman of the National Commission for Combating Terrorism, Dr. Mohamed Jamal-Eddin, said that the agreement will help the state, the state and the concerned national institutions for combating terrorism and enhancing their capabilities in this field.

He indicated that the commission will benefit from the signing of the agreement in establishing a solid ground for cooperation with the donors in the national, regional and international levels.

