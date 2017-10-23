22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of CBS - Funding and Facilities Obtained From Number of Banks On Easy Terms

Khartoum — the Ggovernor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Hazim Abdul Gader, met during his current visit to the United Arab Emirates with a number of correspondent banks in Sudan in order to make the most advantages of the lifting of the US economic sanctions.

The Governor of CBS has revealed the obtaining of funding and facilities from a number of banks to finance the import of petroleum products, wheat and medicines on concessional terms with a grace period of more than one year and at a financing cost of less than 50% of the cost paid by the State during the previous period.

The governor noted that a contract for the financing of $ 200 million dollar at a cost of 4.5% per year was actually made, while contracts with three other banks will be completed during the week with similar amounts.

