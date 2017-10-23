Sudan: High-Level Delegation of Moroccan Investors to Arrive Sudan Next Days

Rabat — The Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Suleiman Abdel-Tawab Al-Zein has disclosed arrival of a high-level delegation of Moroccan businessmen and investors on the 25th of the current month of October.

The ambassador pointed out, at the conclusion of the joint talks between the visiting Khartoum Locality's delegation to the Kingdom of Morocco led by its Commissioner Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Osman Abu Shanab and Ozone Company for Environmental Services ,that the forthcoming Moroccan delegation would consist of 100 businessmen and investors in various economic and service fields and would put all their capabilities for the services of Khartoum State and all the states of Sudan in the framework of strengthening the relations between the two countries, which he described them as advanced.

The ambassador revealed that the preparations have been going on for the visit of King Mohamed VI of Morocco to Sudan during the coming period.