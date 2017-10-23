22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: High-Level Delegation of Moroccan Investors to Arrive Sudan Next Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Suleiman Abdel-Tawab Al-Zein has disclosed arrival of a high-level delegation of Moroccan businessmen and investors on the 25th of the current month of October.

The ambassador pointed out, at the conclusion of the joint talks between the visiting Khartoum Locality's delegation to the Kingdom of Morocco led by its Commissioner Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Osman Abu Shanab and Ozone Company for Environmental Services ,that the forthcoming Moroccan delegation would consist of 100 businessmen and investors in various economic and service fields and would put all their capabilities for the services of Khartoum State and all the states of Sudan in the framework of strengthening the relations between the two countries, which he described them as advanced.

The ambassador revealed that the preparations have been going on for the visit of King Mohamed VI of Morocco to Sudan during the coming period.

Sudan

Sudanese Lawyers File Appeal Against Deportation Rebel Leader

A group of Sudanese human rights lawyers have lodged an appeal at the Constitutional Court against the deportation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.