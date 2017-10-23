Sudan: Korea to Organize Cultural Activities October - November

Khartoum — The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Khartoum said it is planning to organize a cultural activity, under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Culture, and the People's Friendship Council, 2nd of next November.

The festivity which will take place at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, is to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Korea.

The Korean Embassy in Khartoum explained that a Korean band comprising 21 members will present artistic shows during the period from 30th of current October to the 3rd of coming November.

The embassy noted that the visiting band will present its main show (Korean Breath) on Thursday, the second of next November at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The embassy said it hopes the event would be a good opportunity to celebrate the friendly relations between the two countries and promote cultural exchanges.