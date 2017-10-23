Sudan, Chad Hold Third Boarders Meeting for Refugees Return

Al- Genena — The Sudan and Chad have launched, Sunday, the third borders meeting for the return of the Sudanese refugees in camps in eastern chad, and the return of the Chadian refugees from the Sudan to their areas.

The opening sitting of the meetings was addressed by the minister of social affairs the acting Wali (governor) of West Darfur state, Mohamed Ibrahim Sharaf Eddin, who stressed appreciation to the government and people of Chad for hosting the Sudanese refugees for that long period, asserting that the stable security situations and security measures taken by the government in Darfur would make the voluntary return of the refugees attractive, especially with the refugees desire to return to the homeland.

He indicated the government readiness to provide requirements of the voluntary return, the basic services, health service, the water, education, the deployment of troops to maintain security and to extend the state's sovereignty to ensure the success of voluntary return; he gave directives for the state's authorities to facilitate movement of the refugees' leaders to identify the return needs according to the areas visited.

The Commissioner for Voluntary Return and Resettlement of Darfur States, Taj Eddin al- Tahir Ibrahim, said that the holding of the third meeting in the presence of leaders of refugees from the two countries, the offices of the Refugee Authority and the refugee's High Commission is an evidence of the parties keenness to implement the tripartite agreement on the return of refugees to their areas, noting that the commission will work in coordination with the relevant bodies to provide the reasons for the stability of returnees.

The commissioner of Chadian Tebiti, the head of the Chadian side, Adam Hassan Fadul, indicated that the ties and common interests between the two people's and countries, noting t the social relations between the two nations, hoping that the three tripartite committee would set arrangements for the return of refugees in both sides.

The Darfur Refugees Commissioner, Moujeeb al-Rahman Mohamed Yagoub Masa'ad, pointed out that the Sudanese refugees in Chad amounted to 300000 refugee living in 12 camps in the East of Chad, while the Chadian refugees amounted to 12000 in Central and West Darfur states.

The UN Refugees High Commission, expressed in the address of its representatives in Chad and Sudan, appreciation to the two government efforts to implement the rules governing the refugees, and to provide services and protection in the refugee's camps for both the Sudanese and Chadian refugees.

Meanwhile, the refugees' leaders have expressed readiness for the voluntary return to their areas whenever good living conditions were provided, hailing the decision of the Presidency of the Republic for the arms collection a matter that would contribute in the success of the voluntary return.