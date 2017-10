Khartoum — The Council of States will hear Monday a report about participation of its delegation in the 137 session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) , which was held in St Petersburg, Russia , during October 14-18.

The report would be presented by Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa.

The Council will also hear in its sitting, on Tuesday, to a statement by Minister of Minerals about traditional mining in States and the shares of states from such resources.