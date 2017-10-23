South Africa: No Favourites in Soweto Derby - Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs head coach, Steve Komphela, has cautioned his side to remain focused on the task at hand as there are no favourites when coming into the Soweto derby.

Komphela goes into his sixth derby at the back of a confidence boosting 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in a midweek clash which came at the right time for the under-fire coach.

Chiefs host arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon with a slight psychological edge after their nemesis played out to a disappointing 1-1 draw against bottom side, Platinum Stars.

As in recent years, both teams come into the clash huffing and puffing with lack of consistency being the downfall for either side. Even though the midweek win gives Amakhosi an edge, Komphela has cautioned his charges against complacency against a limping Pirates side.

"The win was a great confidence booster ahead of the derby but we cannot afford to take them lightly. They will be hoping to redeem themselves and make their supporters happy which makes them even more dangerous," said Komphela.

"With derbies, there are no favourites. There is a tendency of teams coming into the derby on the back of not doing well and suddenly pull a surprise so we need to remain focused and bury all our created chances."

Komphela was also quick to rubbish any speculation that he will drop Erick Mathoho who has been committing unnecessary and costly fouls of late.

Mathoho was recently sent off for a violent tackle in action for South Africa in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde and gave away an unnecessary foul in the midweek clash which resulted in Sundowns' getting a consolation goal.

"We are quite aware that he could have done better in some instances and we do talk a lot about such. There are measures at the club, but one of the critical things in any scenario, when things are not working out for an individual, is to be alongside them to rectify that," said Komphela.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers mentor Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has not let the disappointing midweek result deter his plans of masterminding a win over eternal rivals, Chiefs.

"Micho" as the Serb as fondly called, will be involved in his second derby following his brief stint with Pirates back in 2006 where they played out to a 1-1 draw.

"We are ready for the challenge and know what is at stake in such an encounter. Yes, the midweek result was not ideal but it has no effect on Saturday's game. The players know and understand the magnitude of a derby and come Saturday, we will give it our all on that pitch" said Sredojevic.

Meanwhile, Chiefs midfielder Simphiwe Tshabalala is set to feature in his 30th consecutive Soweto derby since joining the club back in 2007. "Shabba" has found the back of the net four times against Pirates and will certainly be looking to adding on his tally on his milestone.

Kazier Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head to head

Fixtures 65

Kazier Chiefs wins 21

Orlando Pirates wins 19

Draws 22