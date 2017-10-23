Sudan: Al-Bashir Arrived in Kuwait

Kuwait — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir arrived in Kuwait heading a high-level delegation on a two-day official visit as part of a tour which will also take him to State of Qatar.

He was received at the Airport by Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and several Kuwaiti officials.

President Al-Bashir and Emir of Kuwait will hold talks on bilateral relations, and reconstruction of Sudan and peace achievement efforts.

The President is being accompanied by Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadl Abdalla Fadl, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Director of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), Gen. Mohamed Atta and Director of the President's Offices and State Minister, Hatem Hassan Bakheet.