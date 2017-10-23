Sudan: President of the Republic Heads to Kuwait

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left Sunday to State of Kuwait heading a high-level delegation on a two-day state visit as part of a tour which will also take him to State of Qatar during which he will hold talks with leaderships of the two countries on bilateral relations and efforts of reconstruction of Sudan and achievement of peace.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice-President and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh , and several ministers and government officials as well as Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan.

The President talks with Emir of Kuwait , Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will tackle events and developments in the region as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

The President is being a accompanied by Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadl Abdalla Fadl, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Director of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), Gen. Mohamed Atta and Director of the President's Offices and State Minister, Hatem Hassan Bakheet.