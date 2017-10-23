22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Heads to Kuwait

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left Sunday to State of Kuwait heading a high-level delegation on a two-day state visit as part of a tour which will also take him to State of Qatar during which he will hold talks with leaderships of the two countries on bilateral relations and efforts of reconstruction of Sudan and achievement of peace.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice-President and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh , and several ministers and government officials as well as Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan.

The President talks with Emir of Kuwait , Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will tackle events and developments in the region as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

The President is being a accompanied by Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadl Abdalla Fadl, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, Director of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), Gen. Mohamed Atta and Director of the President's Offices and State Minister, Hatem Hassan Bakheet.

Sudan

Sudanese Lawyers File Appeal Against Deportation Rebel Leader

A group of Sudanese human rights lawyers have lodged an appeal at the Constitutional Court against the deportation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.