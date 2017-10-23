22 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Kills Seven Outside Somali Capital Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A roadside bomb killed at least seven people on Sunday - mostly women farmers - in an area outside the Somali capital dominated by Islamist insurgents who have defied public protests to end years of violence, residents and the army said.

A truck bombing in Mogadishu last weekend killed at least 358 people, with 56 people still missing. Almost all of the dead were civilians and the attack triggered angry demonstrations in the capital.

Sunday's bombing hit a minibus in Daniga village about 40 km (25 miles) to the northwest of Mogadishu.

"We heard a huge crash today and we went to the scene, we saw a ruined minibus and at least seven dead bodies, mostly women. We could not identify some people, they were just pieces of human flesh," farmer Nur Abdullahi told Reuters by phone.

The area of the bombing is close to areas held by al Shabaab, the al Qaeda-linked insurgents who want to overthrow the weak U.N.-backed government and impose strict Islamic law.

"We are scared," Abdullahi said "Hundreds of masked militants are everywhere and we anticipate the government will attack here. They also planted mines everywhere and today we pack our clothes to flee."

An army officer said the death toll might be higher.

"We know the minibus left Afgooye (town) this morning and it was carrying farmers, mostly women," said Captain Isa Osman of the Somali National Army.

"It was carrying more than 10 people. We cannot get many details because the area is not controlled by government."

After last Saturday's attack, the government promised new offensives against the insurgency.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator then turned on each other.

Somalia

Somalia Truck Bomb Death Toll Rises to 358

Thousands of Somalis gathered Friday to pray at the site of the country’s deadliest bombing. Last Saturday a truck… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.