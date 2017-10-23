Somalia: UAE Medical Team in Mogadishu to Help of Victims of Bombing

The second UAE medical team has arrived in the Somali capital Mogadishu to supervise the implementation of directives given the UAE leadership to provide medical treatment for 100 of victims of the recent terrorist bombing in Mogadishu.

Upon its arrival, the medical team assessed the medical condition of the injured and a number of cases were admitted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Mogadishu for urgent medical treatment .

Other arrangements are being made for the transfer of serious cases to hospitals in neighbouring Kenya, in co-ordination and co-operation with the Emirates Red Crescent Office in the Somali capital, the UAE Embassy in Mogadishu, and competent health authorities in Somalia and Kenya.

Next Monday, a UAE mobile air hospital team, equipped with the state-of-the-art medical and therapeutic equipment, medicines and supplies, will fly to Mogadishu to provide medical assistance for the wounded and transport them to Kenya.

Meanwhile, a UAE relief team has continued distribution of humanitarian and food aid to the families affected by the bombing that claimed lives and injured hundreds of people.