22 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyan Police Nab Terror Suspect in Mombasa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenyan police on Saturday arrested a terror suspect for allegedly plotting attacks in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Regional police commander Larry Kieng said Hamida Awadh was arrested during a security raid at her house in Kibokoni, Mombasa.

Kieng said Awadh is suspected to be Al-Shabaab militant after police officers previously intercepted her communication with the militant member Abdulgadir Omar in Somalia.

During the raid, the police commander said the security officers confiscated electronics suspected to be used to radicalize young girls to join the terror group.

"Our detectives recovered video recording among other radical materials in her house," the officer said.

She is currently being interrogated by team of anti-terrorism police officers. Awadh's family has protested against the arrest, saying she has no links to terror activities.

The coastal region has been a target of terror attacks in the past, often staged by Al-Shabaab militants who waged a war against Kenya soon after it deployed its military to the war-ravaged country in October 2011.

Somalia

Somalia Truck Bomb Death Toll Rises to 358

Thousands of Somalis gathered Friday to pray at the site of the country’s deadliest bombing. Last Saturday a truck… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.