22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UNAMID Hands Over 11 Sites to Government of Sudan

Khartoum — The United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) announced that it has handed over 11 sites and positions to the Government of Sudan.

UNAMID ' Spokesman, Ashraf Issa said in press conference he held at UNAMID premises in Khartoum, Sunday on reconfiguration of the mission that handing over of sites comes within framework of reduction of UNAMID.

He said that Zam Zam in North Darfur was the last site that handed over yesterday in presence of Wali ( governor) of North Darfur State , Abdul-Wahid Yousif and Head of UNAMID.

Mr. Ashraf affirmed continuation of UNAMID support to efforts of achievement of security, stability, peace and development in Darfur.

The UNAMID Spokesman , meanwhile, congratulated people and government of Sudan on revocation of US sanctions on Sudan and wishes that be an opportunity to achieve sustainable development in Darfur and across Sudan.

