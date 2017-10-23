Sudan: Technical Committee of Economic Development Sector Reviews Plans of Transport and Tourism Ministries for Year 2018

Khartoum — The technical committee of the Council of Minister's Economic Development Sector, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, Bilal Yousif Al-Mubarak, Sunday discussed the plans of the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges and Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife for the year 2018.

The plan of the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges aims for enhancing the integrated transport network via infrastructures for rehabilitating roads, the railways and increasing Sudan Airways' planes fleet.

The plan of the Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife aims for diversifying the income sources, employment of manpower, investment of the tourism potentialities, protecting the wildlife, improving parks for attracting around one million tourists.

The meeting also reviewed a report on the exploitation of natural gas in Sudan and its utilization in electricity power generation, engaging in partnerships through flexible agreements for attracting investors and benefiting from the Arab experiences in the gas industry.