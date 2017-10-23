Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Performance of Public Grievances Chamber

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman , was briefed on performance of the Public Grievances Chamber(Ombudsman) for year 2016-2017.

The Vice-President instructed the Chamber to speed up decision on remnant of grievances through coordination with ministers and heads of corporations with view to correct some administrative derelictions.

This came when the Vice-President met in the Republican Palace, Sunday, with Chairman of the Public Grievances Chamber , Judge Ahmed Abuzaid.

Abuzaid underscored in press statements that he presented to the Vice-President a briefing on the Chamber performance for the year 2016-2017, disclosing that over 17 ministries , corporations and public utilities have been inspected and that Chamber have decided over 180 complaints with rate of performance of 85 percent.

Regarding to administrative inspection, he said, the rate of performance was 100 percent, stressing that the work is progressing well.

The Chairman of the Public Grievances Chamber pointed out that he acquainted the Vice-President with outcome and successes of visits a delegation from the Chamber, paid to a number of countries.

He unveiled that Sudan has elected a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation ( OIC ) Ombudsmen Association and honorary member of the Burundi-based Ombudsmen Association for Central African countries.