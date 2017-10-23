Sudan: Culture Minister Underlines Enhancement of Cultural Relations With Turkey

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Culture, al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi has called during his meeting with the Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey, Dr. Yousif al-Kordufani, for enhancing the cultural relations with turkey regarding the joint relations between the two countries.

During the meeting attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Karamulla Hamid, and the ministry's Director of the Administration of External Relations, Mohamed Jubara, al-Tayeb noted that the two countries relations witness progress in all fields, particularly the cultural ones in shades of the Sudan's communication with other countries for the diffusion of the Sudanese culture and the assigning of the year 2018 for cultural communication.

On his part, Ambassador al-Kordufani asserted efforts for promotion of relations with Turkey, especially in the cultural sides, and to work with Ministry of Culture for the activation of the cooperation agreement and the joint programs in conduction of festivals and cultural weeks in turkey and boosting the culture exchange programs.