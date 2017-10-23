22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Canadian Company Expresses Desire to Invest in Oil Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The delegation of the Canadian State Petroleum Company has arrived in Khartoum to discuss investment opportunities in the field of oil and gas.

The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdul-Rahman Othman said, during a meeting at his office Sunday with the Head of Canadian Company Delegation Mr. Fathal-Rahman Khan, that the opportunities were available to increase oil production, calling on the company to engage into the exploration field as well as the development of current production in a number of the industry potential, which has totally becoming possessed by the Sudanese Oil Sector a matter that expedite the work pace, pointing out to the importance of the accelerated program and the commitment to the executive program defined by the oil agreement, which he described as the best in Africa and the Middle East with the experts' testimony in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

For his part, Mr. Khan expressed his company's determination to return to the field of oil exploration and production, explaining that the company will start work after the signing of the partnership agreement with the Sudapet Company. At the same time, the technical teams have engaged in the negotiations in preparation for the signing of the agreement on the division of production in accordance with the regulations and laws governing the work in the oil sector.

It is worth mentioning that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding to work in Al-Rawat Oil Field with a 50% contribution in the shares of Sudapet, which amounts to 70% in the field.

Sudan

President of the Republic Receives Director of Arab Planning Institute

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was informed on efforts of the Arab Planning Institute(API) when… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.