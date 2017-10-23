Sudan: Canadian Company Expresses Desire to Invest in Oil Sector

Khartoum — The delegation of the Canadian State Petroleum Company has arrived in Khartoum to discuss investment opportunities in the field of oil and gas.

The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdul-Rahman Othman said, during a meeting at his office Sunday with the Head of Canadian Company Delegation Mr. Fathal-Rahman Khan, that the opportunities were available to increase oil production, calling on the company to engage into the exploration field as well as the development of current production in a number of the industry potential, which has totally becoming possessed by the Sudanese Oil Sector a matter that expedite the work pace, pointing out to the importance of the accelerated program and the commitment to the executive program defined by the oil agreement, which he described as the best in Africa and the Middle East with the experts' testimony in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

For his part, Mr. Khan expressed his company's determination to return to the field of oil exploration and production, explaining that the company will start work after the signing of the partnership agreement with the Sudapet Company. At the same time, the technical teams have engaged in the negotiations in preparation for the signing of the agreement on the division of production in accordance with the regulations and laws governing the work in the oil sector.

It is worth mentioning that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding to work in Al-Rawat Oil Field with a 50% contribution in the shares of Sudapet, which amounts to 70% in the field.