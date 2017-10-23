South Africa: Minister of Minerals - We Look Forward to Benefiting From South Africa's Experience in Minerals

The two South Africans arrested for "promoting homosexuality" in Tanzania last week were being held in the country's… Read more »

The ambassador expressed his readiness to give the mineral file the utmost importance and to do everything that would enhance the opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries for the development of mineral sector and support of Sudanese-South African relations.

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salim discussed with the Sudan Ambassador to South Africa Ahmed Al-Hassan Al-Sheikh ways to develop relations with South Africa regarding the mineral sector, to benefit from the expertise and techniques of South Africa in the field of geological exploration and mapping.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.