South Africa: Minister of Minerals - We Look Forward to Benefiting From South Africa's Experience in Minerals

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salim discussed with the Sudan Ambassador to South Africa Ahmed Al-Hassan Al-Sheikh ways to develop relations with South Africa regarding the mineral sector, to benefit from the expertise and techniques of South Africa in the field of geological exploration and mapping.
The ambassador expressed his readiness to give the mineral file the utmost importance and to do everything that would enhance the opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries for the development of mineral sector and support of Sudanese-South African relations.