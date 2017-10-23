22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Turkish Relations

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has appreciated firmness of the Sudanese - Turkish relations in all fields.

This came when he received in his office Sunday the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan, Jamaluddin Edden, on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

In a press statement, the Turkish Ambassador said that Sudan represent the gate for Africa, referring to the vast economic potentialities in Sudan.

He said that the governments of Turkey and Sudan are cooperating in a good and useful way at the political, trade, economic and social levels.

