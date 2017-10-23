22 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese and Kuwaiti Sides Discuss Ways of Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Kuwait — Official talks between the Sudanese and Kuwait sides started in Kuwait Sunday, co-headed by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah.

In a press statement, the Minister of the Kuwait Royal Chamber, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, said that the talks have included progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and Kuwait and means of consolidating them further in all domains, ways of expanding the cooperation between the two countries as well as issues of mutual concern.

The Sudanese side at the joint talks included the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service, Gen. Mohamed Attal-Moula, the State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakhit, and other senior officials.

The Kuwaiti side has included the Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, Sheikh Jabir Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and other senior officials.

