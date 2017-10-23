Sudan: Mahmoud to Address Students Forum in Rabak Monday

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the Natioanl Congress for Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud will address Monday, a Forum for Students from Kordofan and White Nile States in Rabak, capital of White Nile State which runs from 22 to 24 October with participation of 200 students.

Deputy Chairman of National Congress in While Nile, Dr Sidiq Abdul-Gadir told SUNA, that the Forum will discuss students' issues and organizational structures at students sector of the participating states, pointing out that the event comes in the wake of revocation of sanctions against the country.

Engineer Mahmoud will also hold meeting with NC leadership Office to get acquaint3ed with performance of the party during the past period.

He address a political gathering at Kosti and attend a 'Cultural Night' at Rabak Theatre.