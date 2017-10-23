21 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Former Finance Minister Says Writing Off Debts a Political Decision

Khartoum — Sudanese former Finance Minister, said writing off Sudan's foreign debts of over 50 billion dollars is a political rather than economic decision.

Abdul Rahim Hamdi, an economics expert and former Finance Minister said Sudan's foreign debts could be wriiten off via a political decision same as with the removal of Sudan from the list of countries accused of sponrosing international terrorism.

Hamdi, told a forum that reviewed the impact of revoking the unilateral American sanctions, said the end of the sanctions was but carried out against a political background decision in which the government of Sudan exerted huge political efforts.

He said the challenges facing the Sudan in the coming phase following the revocation of the sanctions would be that of arrangement and prioritization. He said correct financial measures should be adopted and financial and economic overture be followed in the country.

