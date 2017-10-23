21 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Effort to Increase Agricultural Produce

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — Commendable effort has been exerted in Hagaz sub-zone with a view to increase agricultural produce and animal fodder. The comment was made by Mr. Eyob Tesfai, coordinator of agricultural activities in the sub-zone.

Mr. Eyob indicated that support of 150 quintals of seeds and agricultural materials have been provided to farmers in the administrative areas of Ashera, Hashishai, Golia and Shingen.

Pointing out that vegetable, fruits and green animal fodder have been cultivated on 90 hectares of land, Mr. Eyob called on the farmers to immediately inform in case of occurrence of pests.

Mr. Eyob reiterated that support of 8 thousand chickens and 148 quintal of chicken food has been provided to needy families in the sub-zones of Gilas, Badob, Hrinet, Ashera, Inchinaq, Idamir and Fana and are in good condition.

He further indicated that in the past 9 months the farmers from the sub-zone have supplied 280 thousand liters of milk to the markets in Hagaz and Keren. As part of the effort to ensure the health of the livestock, five thousand livestock have been vaccinated against different animal diseases, Mr. Eyob added.

Eritrea

Call for Cooperation With Agricultural Experts

Ms. Rishan Gebrekidan, head of Safety and Capacity of Seeds at the Ministry of Agriculture called on farmers to seek… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.