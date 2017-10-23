Eritrea: Commendable Effort to Increase Agricultural Produce

Keren — Commendable effort has been exerted in Hagaz sub-zone with a view to increase agricultural produce and animal fodder. The comment was made by Mr. Eyob Tesfai, coordinator of agricultural activities in the sub-zone.

Mr. Eyob indicated that support of 150 quintals of seeds and agricultural materials have been provided to farmers in the administrative areas of Ashera, Hashishai, Golia and Shingen.

Pointing out that vegetable, fruits and green animal fodder have been cultivated on 90 hectares of land, Mr. Eyob called on the farmers to immediately inform in case of occurrence of pests.

Mr. Eyob reiterated that support of 8 thousand chickens and 148 quintal of chicken food has been provided to needy families in the sub-zones of Gilas, Badob, Hrinet, Ashera, Inchinaq, Idamir and Fana and are in good condition.

He further indicated that in the past 9 months the farmers from the sub-zone have supplied 280 thousand liters of milk to the markets in Hagaz and Keren. As part of the effort to ensure the health of the livestock, five thousand livestock have been vaccinated against different animal diseases, Mr. Eyob added.