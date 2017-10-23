Egypt: Foreign Ministry Condemns Criminal Aggression in Jeeza, Egypt

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Friday in Jeeza Province, the Arab Republic of Egypt, which resulted in death of a big number of Egyptian security men in a crime which contravened with the humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Egyptian people and government, wishing quick recovery for the injured persons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed Sudan full solidarity and support to the government in sister Egypt in protecting the security and safety for its citizens.