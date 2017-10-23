21 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Foreign Ministry Condemns Criminal Aggression in Jeeza, Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Friday in Jeeza Province, the Arab Republic of Egypt, which resulted in death of a big number of Egyptian security men in a crime which contravened with the humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Egyptian people and government, wishing quick recovery for the injured persons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed Sudan full solidarity and support to the government in sister Egypt in protecting the security and safety for its citizens.

Egypt

France - Stop Ignoring Egypt's Dire Rights Record

The French government should ensure that human rights are central to its relationship with Egypt, Human Rights Watch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.