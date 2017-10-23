23 October 2017

Nigeria: Christian Pilgrims to Fly From 7 International Airports - NCPC Boss

By Juliana Agbo

Abuja — The executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. UJa Tor Uja has disclosed that the Commission would fly Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land this year from seven International Airports in Nigeria.

Rev Uja made this known, yesterday, during a thanksgiving service of the Commission at the Family Worship Centre, Wuye Abuja.

A press statement issued by the commission stated that the Airports include Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Yola, Port Harcourt, Kano and Gombe.

Rev Uja affirmed that this year's pilgrimage program would be a platform for greater pilgrimage next year stressing that from next year pilgrimage would experience an explosion of a sort.

He explained that the Commission decided to give thanks to God for how far the Lord has sustained Christian pilgrimage, especially over one year and some months that he has been in the saddle.

"The Nigerian Church has remained the most vibrant church on the surface of the earth and should continue to grow in leaps and bounds."

He noted that throughout this year the commission had preoccupied itself by building pilgrimage platforms to strengthen the entire pilgrimage process.

However, he stated that the commission was seriously constrained by the financial state of the nation and as such was compelled to scale down on a number of programmes.

"The commission would soon come out with a veritable media program that would ensure that this year's pilgrimage is adequately covered and relayed to Nigerians," he affirmed.

