Liberia National Union Endorses Coalition for Democratic Change

Monrovia — The leadership of Liberian National Union (LINU), one of the opposition political parties, has unanimously agreed to endorse the candidacy of Sen. George Weah and Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for President and Vice President for the second round of the Presidential election.

According to LINU, through its political leader Mr. Nathaniel Blama, their decision stands from the fact that LINU as an opposition strongly believes in regime change and has been preaching this message for many years.

"We want to call on all of our Partisans and Well-wishers to go out in their mass to support the CDC in the second round of the elections for the presidency.

We also want to use this opportunity to call on all other opposition parties to join hands with the CDC in the spirit of the Ganta Declaration to bring about the needed change for the Liberian people."

Touching on the results and handling of the October 10th Presidential and Legislative elections, at a press conference Friday, October 20th Mr. Blama noted with dismay what he called the irregularities by some election workers of the National Elections Commission that had the propensity to undermine the Peace that Liberians currently enjoy.

He furthered described as unnationalistic, unpatriotic and subversive against the peace loving people of Liberia poll workers' actions.

"We think that their actions were treasonable therefore those arrested should be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the state.

"We want to use this opportunity to thank all political parties and independent candidates who are currently seeking the legal means to get the necessary redress in accordance with the laws of the state over their dissatisfaction about the elections results," Blama said.

The LINU political leader commended all political parties and the Liberian people for peaceful elections and the orderly way they conducted themselves on October 10.

LINU has only one seat at the Legislature, elected on October 10 Grand Kru County. "We want to congratulate all the winners of the representative seats including one of our own, Hon. Nathaniel Zoe Barway of Grand Kru County. We also want to thank all of our contestants for the splendid performance in the just ended representative elections, we are impress and proud by your outputs.