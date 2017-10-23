Liberia: EJS Decries Electoral Violence

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has decried electoral violence as counter-productive to the peace and stability of the nation.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the President said the government's attention has been drawn to displays on social media of extremely inimical posts to the survival of Liberia's peace and democracy.

The Liberian leader condemned in the strongest possible term the abuse and misuse of social media through the use of invectives, hate speeches and outright vulgarities, which seek to denigrate adversaries with whom others supposedly might hold disagreement.

President Sirleaf said: "In light of the progress we have collectively made, I call on our fellow citizens to remain civil, responsible and continue to be tolerant of diverging opinions and views that might not necessarily be favorable to ours."

The release noted: "Resorting to profanities on social media contributes nothing to the national discourse, but only serves to taint our national and international image and expressed government's indignation to this unacceptable way of politicking and seek to continue the decent democratic values that have brought us this far as a nation and people."

She said as Liberians pat themselves on the back for peacefully voting in the October 10 polls, all must continue to demonstrate our love for country by and through our actions.

"Our greatest task must focus on how we consolidate the democratic gains made over the last 12 years, by voting peacefully and nationalistically, respecting the law and keeping the peace for the greater good of our country," she challenged all her compatriots.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has prayed for God's continued blessings upon our nation.