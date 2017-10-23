Liberia: Weah, Boakai Seek Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua's Blessing for Liberian Presidency

Monrovia — The most influential political figure in vote-rich Nimba County, Senator Prince Y. Johnson appears to be collaborating with Senator George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the November 7 runoff elections.

Senators Johnson and Weah attended church service together at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), led by Pastor T.B. Joshua.

Senator Johnson has often described Prophet Joshua as his 'spiritual father'.

Before their departure for Lagos, Nigeria, there were speculations that the Prophet Joshua was courting Senator Johnson to throw his weight behind Senator Weah who led the October 10 presidential elections, but failed to obtain the 50 percent plus one vote required to be declared president.

Senator Johnson's Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) Secretary General, Wilfred Bangura, dismissed the speculation of his party's political leader planned trip with Senator Weah to Nigeria, terming it as misleading when he was contacted by FrontPageAfrica last Wednesday.

However, he told FrontPageAfrica on Sunday that "It is a happy coincidence that they were in the same service...if there is any news of collaboration he will break it upon his arrival."

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations posted on its official Facebook page that Senator Weah was in service to "seek God's face" for his nation.

During his sermon which was broadcast live on popular Christian channel Emmanuel TV, Joshua warmly welcomed Weah and spoke directly to him.

"My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God's choice for his country," Joshua stated. "He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God's opinion? That is why he is here."

The cleric went further to reiterate that he was not favoring any particular side of the political spectrum but his own role was to pray for "the will of God" to be done in the nation of Liberia.

"We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God's choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God's will," Joshua stressed, with Weah nodding firmly in agreement.

"Without God's corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take - every movement and action - intimation comes first," Joshua further expounded.

"There must be suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God - move or don't move."

Joshua also disclosed that Vice President Joseph Boakai had also contacted him to request a meeting.

"God's opinion is what we should seek in our country - simple! God is the Answer, the Final," the influential Nigerian pastor added.

Joshua was instrumental in Johnson's conversion to Christianity and mediated his reconciliation with the family of the late Liberian President, Samuel Doe.

"You cannot twist or bribe God; He is not a man... The best place to go is to meet people God has given the grace to be a communicator between visible and invisible," Joshua concluded. "Meet them and let them tell you what is the way out - the next thing to do."

Senator Johnson swept 107,330 of the 214,000 votes in Nimba County representing 53.5 percent of votes cast in that county. The county is a major decider in Liberia's elections.

The Senator had previously described Senator Weah as a little brother, a son, and son of the Nimba people but appeared to have shifted in recent weeks when he slammed Senator Weah as someone who is unable to control his followers, and as such, any decision to elect him as President of Liberia will send the country back to war.

"I am appealing to Ambassador George Weah because you have not become President yet, but you turned loose your men on people to stab them. When you become President, this country will go back to war," he warned.

Senator Johnson, standard bearer of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction went on to say that it is not anyone's birthright to be President; therefore Senator Weah should not impose his will.

The Senator has been equally critical of Boakai in recent time, describing the Vice President as one who has nothing new to offer Liberia and should go and relax.

Despite the nearly impossible odds stacked against his bid for the Liberian presidency, Johnson continues to be courted by mainstream politicians due to the vote count of Nimba.

This year alone, some 214,000 inhabitants cast their votes in the county.

With the run-off elections already in play, both Weah and Boakai are said to be making aggressive move to land the Senator's endorsement, with some sources suggesting that Johnson's pastor, T. B. Joshua, being courted by both sides.

Pastor Joshua, a Nigerian Pastor, televangelist and Philanthropist, is the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a Christian organization that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos.

Ihechukwu Njoku, Nigerian freelance journalist contributed to this report.