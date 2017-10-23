Nigeria: Dissecting Politics of PDP National Chairmanship and Intrigues of Endorsement

As the race for National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intensifies, aspirants are engaged in a battle to secure the blessings of some former presidents. CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the intrigues.

Aspirants, seeking the top job of the leading opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been stretching themselves almost to the limit.

No doubt, the contest is intense as some pundits think it is shaping up to one of the toughest contest in the party's recent history. At the moment, the Prof Tunde Adeniran; Chief Bode George; Prof Taoheed Adedoja; High Chief Raymond Dopkesi; Gbenga Daniel are the aspirants in the race.

A former acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who was listed to be in the contest is yet to engage the process with the ferocity of the aforementioned. Only recently, former governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, a favorite in the botched Port Harcourt convention has joined the race.

The absence of the huge influence of a president, who largely determined the way the chairmanship went in the past, nothing is to be left to chance.

Also with the rank of the governors depleted, unlike the past, the twists and intrigues might be unprecedented.

But there is more at stake. Smarting from the last disastrous experience which threw the party into a 14 month long crisis that strangled the party, pundits aver that it cannot afford to make any crisis arising from the forthcoming national convention.

Indeed, analysts believe the suspense and stakes are high, not just for the aspirants but for the survival of the party and somewhat, the opposition in a democratic government.

As such, it would seem that the aspirants are extending their consultations beyond just power brokers within the party. Most of the contenders have since rushed to seek the blessings and endorsement of some former presidents. For the aspirants, it doesn't matter that some of the national leaders have declared their retirement from partisan politics.

As much as those visits confer some status symbol and attests to political base of the aspirants, it, according to watchers, underscores how crucial the forthcoming convention is for the party and the nation.

So far, the residences of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida; former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan have been visited by most of the aspirants besides, Chief Bode George, himself a former military chief.

Obasanjo and Babangida have at different times declared their retirement from partisan politics. While Obasanjo served as president under the party for eight years, he, at the peak of his face off with Jonathan, in the build up to the 2015 general election, had watched while his membership card was torn to shreds by the ward 11 leader of the PDP, in Abeokuta North Local government, Alhaji Surajudeen Oladunjoye.

But months later, the former president clarified thus "I didn't openly tear my membership card; somebody else tore it because I said to him, 'here is the card, do whatever you like with it.

"If you like keep it; if you like tear it, if you like burn it. Here it is because they say it is giving them concern and they don't know what is happening. I did that to prove to them what is happening; I could not have torn the party's membership card". He however endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.

Besides being a founding member of the PDP, Babangida popularly called IBB, had in 2011 attempted to take a shot at the position under the party's platform but withdrew. But his active interest in PDP goes back to 1998, as he was instrumental to the emergence of Obasanjo as PDP's presidential candidate and eventual winner of the election.

Abdulsalam has not been known to be a member of the PDP even though he was head of state during the 1999 presidential election which ushered PDP as the ruling party. Evidently, Jonathan has remained the a staunch member of the party, taking the heat as the face of what the party represents for the past 16 years it held sway as the leading party.

So far, the former leaders have also had cause to express hopes, reservations and in equal measure concerns for the party, just as they gave their blessings to all the aspirants who have visited them. They have all struggled to play the proverbial father of all, not wanting to betray a special liking for one aspirant over the other.

Although, Obasanjo has not made a categorical statement with regards to what he expects of the party or of any candidate, he shocked PDP members when after a closed-door meeting with the chairman of the national caretaker committee, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, he declared that he will never return to the party.

Although, he had made scathing remarks about the PDP since its loss in 2015, he latest remark, after the meeting with Makarfi was quite instructive as he likened his return to PDP to a dog return to its vomit.

But the former number one citizen gave a ray of hope to the party, indicating that he would be open to working with it as far as building an opposition go.

He said "I have said no partisan politics for me again and not partisan politics, but Nigeria is my passion until death do us part and anything that concerns Nigeria; the good of Nigeria, you will see my involvement.

"So, the chairman has come to greet me and he will be going. You gentlemen and ladies of the press, you can now go, leave the chairman alone.

"I have said that publicly before and I will say it again, for our democracy to thrive and continue to be strong, we need strong party in government and strong party in the opposition."

The Minna hilltop residence of IBB has also played host to many aspirants and he gave them his blessings.

While playing host to Prof Adeniran and his team, IBB said politics should not be played to disunite the country but should be used for the unity of the country.

He advised them to be focused in their political activities and worked hard for the unity of the country instead of engaging in acts that will disunite the country.

IBB however reminded the delegation that "The sacrifices we made to unite the country, politicians should be able to sustain the shocks and upheavals in whatever ways to unify the country more".

The former Military President, General Babangida who is also a founding father of the PDP added that: "We fought a war and remained United, therefore, politics should always be geared towards unity of the country ".

On his part, former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami, while receiving Dopkesi, lamented that PDP has not properly played credible opposition role in the current politics and governance in the country.

He challenged PDP to assume proper opposition role, saying though no political party could remain in power forever, the main purpose of any party, whether in governance or in opposition, was to serve the people.

"I must say it is very sad that you have not played your role properly in opposition.

"May be you are suffering from the shock of defeat, but I thought that at least six months down the line will have been enough to come out of the shock, to really face the governance.

"It would have been enough to perform your role in giving a credible opposition which I am afraid you have not done.

"You being one of the major parties in Nigeria and found yourself in opposition; since you did not perform that function, the smaller parties also found themselves in this way.

"I am happy now you are waking up and I hope this is the end of acrimony within your party.

"You will now come and build formidable party that will play the role of opposition," Abubakar said.

The former head of state noted that some aspirants interested in PDP national chairmanship had also visited him.

He expressed hope that from experience and lessons learnt during the PDP leadership crisis, the party would "now mend fences and continue to be a dominant party in Nigeria's politics".

"You need now to check why you slid from ruling to opposition party to see what you have done wrong and correct with a view to learn from some of these things."

He also advised PDP leaders and members, especially the aspirants, to go to the December national convention without bitterness.

"If I am right, there are about five or six of you interested in the chairmanship position. "You have your visions and aspirations which legitimately as politicians, you have the right to play a role not only in your party but in governing the country.

"I do hope that you will go through this convention without bitterness because you have seen what rancour caused the party," Abubakar said.

Having had a much more recent experience, Jonathan, was very direct in his advise. While also receiving Adeniran and Dokpesi at separate meetings, he warned that the party cannot afford to have a wrong chairman and spokesperson, stressing that such mistake will finish the party.

He stressed that the opposition party needs a strong and courageous chairman who can lead the party into the 2019 general elections.

He added that if the right candidate emerges, the party stands a better stead of winning the forthcoming elections.

He said "This time around we need a very courageous and vocal person to be the chairman.

"There are two positions that we must not make mistake on - the positions of the national chairman and that of the national publicity secretary, because I have worn the shoes before and I know where it pinches.

"If we make a mistake as a party and elect wrong chairman and publicity secretary, we are finished".

Jonathan, further noted that next chairman must be ready to protect the party's interest and defend democracy, adding that he should not be associated with imposing candidates through collection of money.

He said, "We need very competent person and a team player, somebody who will not negotiate to get money from the aspirants to make them candidates.

"If you do that, you have destroyed the party because a party must come up with programmes and policies that will elect the best of the best.

"If you present the best material, the chances of your wining election are stronger than when you present a wrong material.

"We need such kind of chairman that will galvanise the national committee and also link up with state committees and do the best for the party.

"This is key so that by 2019 when we go for the general elections, PDP will have majority in the states and national assemblies and of course, PDP must win the presidency."

The former president nevertheless, called for sportsmanship from chairmanship aspirants.

"Whatever comes out, as faithful loyalists of the party, you should accept it. So, whoever is going to contest should have that in mind.

"Recently, I read that you met with one of the aspirants; that is a good spirit; no victor no vanquished. The winner must be PDP and not an individual."

While praising the current leadership for how it has steered the ship of the party, Jonathan however underscored the need for the party to fully assume its role of opposition, noting that it would help to stabilize the country's democracy.

However, it will be amazing to see how influential these former presidents can be in the affairs of the party. As it stands the current crop of political leaders are by and large off shoots of their political dynasty.

However, at the heat of the 14 months leadership crisis that rocked the party, the warring factions, led by Sen Ali Modu Sheriff and Makarfi, had visited the former leaders, in search of solution to the crisis. But the leadership crisis festered, defiling all the advise and admonitions until the Supreme Court intervened to pull the party from the precipice of total annihilation.

However, now that the party seeks to reinvent itself and put up a strong front as a leading opposition, perhaps the interest of the former leaders will be to ensure, like they have stated above, that a formidable opposition party emerges. For one, IBB has been an advocate of a two- party system.

But as far as the convention of the party go, all the former leaders can offer, according to watchers of the party, will be advise.

The key actors, including the aspirants, delegates, governors, party leaders, and ultimately the members of the party, will decide their fate by the decisions they make and take at the convention ground, knowing a mistake could spell doom for the party and the opposition.