Liberia: Fishing Group Gets Canoe, Machine

A local fishing group in Old Kru Town community, Harper City, Maryland County under the banner United Friends for Progress has received a canoe and an out-board machine to enhance its operation.

The equipment was formally presented to members of the group by Maryland County Senator Gbleh-bo Brown following request made months ago.

Speaking on behalf of Senator Brown over the weekend at program marking the presentation of the fishing equipment value several thousand United States dollars, County Development Superintendent Nathaniel Toe, says the senator is pleased about contributing to the empowerment of his people to enable them improve their lives.

Receiving the donation, the chairman for the Friends for Progress, Jupiter Weah, lauds Senator Brown for the initiative, and promised that the equipment will be used for its intended purpose.

Mr. Weah in separate interviews with this paper in Harper City, describes the gesture as very timely, noting this was something the group has been greatly in need of to ply its trade of providing fish for the local community.