Nigeria: Unity Bank Partners Borno Subeb

As part of efforts to sustain its current focus towards the rehabilitation of the north-eastern part of the country, Unity Bank Plc has stepped up its support to Borno State Government with a recent donation of a vehicle to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This, was part of the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) to promote education and ameliorate the effects of insurgency in the state.

According to a statement, the vehicle was presented on behalf of Unity Bank by a team led by two its directors: Hajiya Yabawa Lawan Wabi and Mr. Temisan Tuedor, and received by the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, who commended the bank for its unflinching support to the people of the state especially during the challenging attacks by insurgents.

Shettima praised the gestures of Unity Bank acknowledging previous support to the state, especially the donation of relief materials worth millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in September 2016, the N25 million support to the State's University projects in 2014 and the consistent presence of the Bank in the state even during the peak of the insurgency.

He restated his administration's willingness to consolidate the cordial mutual relationship existing between the Bank and the state government; noting that Unity Bank has stood firm by Borno state to support its developmental agenda.

Presenting the vehicle, a former Minister of State for Finance, Hajiya Yabawa, noted that the bank had observed with satisfaction the current efforts of the state in rebuilding its educational infrastructure and said that the donation was to complement government's effort in ensuring proper supervision of school activities.

She reiterated the bank's commitment to giving back to the society and called on other corporate bodies to come to the aid of the state in line with Presidential Initiative for the north-east.