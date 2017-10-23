Nigeria: Seamfix Moves to Transform Data Management System

SEAMFIX, Nigeria's leading provider of identity management solutions, says it is set to transform data capturing and management system in Nigeria, with its new solution called the BioRegistra, an innovative data capture and data management platform.

The solution, which was launched in Lagos recently, is a state of the art platform developed for individuals, corporates and government, among others to assist them capture data, store the data, and have access to the data at any time as they may desire.

The platform allows a fully automated process that guarantees seamless execution of all KYC business processes, thus enabling faster customer on-boarding and increasing customer satisfaction.

Speaking during the launch, its Managing Director, Chimezie Emewulu, said BioRegistra was conceptualized to deal with the challenge of accurate data management.

According to him, "Our major challenge in Nigeria is gathering needed data for accurate needs and assessment. With BioRegistra, this challenge is history. The platform can be used to capture all forms of data - animate or inanimate."

Emewulu stated that BioRegistra comes with several benefits which enhance operational excellence.

"BioRegistra offers several benefits to the user. It prevents fraudulent data capture. The Intelligent quarantine engine is designed to detect fraudulent and fictitious records and prevent them from being processed. In terms of security, the captured data is hosted on a world class, secure, reliable and trusted cloud service so you have no reason to worry about information safety," he explained.

The platform also provides data validation and all-time accessibility from any part of the world.

He further called on government and companies to start making data driven decisions for improved efficiency.

"We want government and companies to start making data-driven decisions and this cannot happen if data is still locked in files and paper archives. Traditionally in Nigeria, we fill paper-based forms in loads of situations when we are applying for different things from our letter of identification at the local government areas to affidavits at courts to even marriage registry. BioRegistra eliminates this stress because it enables capture of data into a central database with real time analysis. It is better, more efficient and cost effective when decisions are made based on data which is quickly available," he added.

Commenting on the platform, the Executive Director, SEAMFIX, Chibuzor Onwurah, said BioRegistra reflects the spirit of today's business environment which is anchored data.

According to him, "In today's business climate, insightful data is king. Informed decisions are made based on data. BioRegistra is designed to deliver this insightful data in the hands of discerning individuals, corporate organisations and governments in real time.

He added that the unique features of BioRegistra, remained a demonstration of the customer-centric approach adopted by the company to ensure that users derive maximum value from the platform.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries from the private and public sectors.