South Africa: Maila Family Thanks SA for Support

The family of Joe Maila has thanked South Africans for their support following the passing of the Department of Health's spokesperson.

In a statement on Sunday, the Maila family said it was saddened by his passing on Thursday.

"The pain of losing Buti Joe has brought unbearable pain to the family. However, as the family we draw strength from the countless messages we received from all his friends, colleagues in government and in the media and the public at large," said family spokesperson Harold Maloka.

At the time of his passing, he was the spokesperson of the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Maloka said the family appreciates the messages and support during this difficult time. The family also expressed its gratitude to Minister Motsoaledi for his support.

The family said the circumstances of Maila's passing are the subject of a police investigation.

"The family has met with the police and takes comfort that the matter is receiving attention of the South African Police Service (SAPS). The family wish to reiterate its request for the media and members of the community to allow them space and time to grieve as they prepare to lay Buti Joe at his final resting place," Maloka said.

Maila's funeral service will take place on Saturday, 28 October 2017 at Potter's House Church in Ivy Park in Polokwane at 7am.

Memorial services will be held in Pretoria and in his hometown of Polokwane.

Government has expressed its condolences to the family. Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expressed government's shock at Maila's passing.

"Joe practiced his craft with passion and this trait saw him grow from strength to strength as he served across various government departments over the years. In his daily work, he always viewed the media as a partner to address the health challenges we face as a country.

"He contributed to creating an informed citizenry as he communicated government's health policies and programmes to the public," said Minister Kubayi-Ngubane.

The Minister said Maila upheld the principles and ethics of the communication profession.

"This is a page out of his life that upcoming communicators should strive to emulate," said the Minister.

Minister Motsoaledi announced Maila's passing on Friday.

Maila is survived by his wife and two children.