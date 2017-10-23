Liberia: Weah, Boakai Seek Nigerian God

Liberia's two leading candidates in the November 7, presidential run-off, Vice President Joseph Boakai and Senator George Weah have been busy on their telephones calling up Nigerian prelate TB. Joshua, of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) requesting prayers.

While Weah took his telephone calls further on Sunday October 22, when he attended Church service in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nigerian Pastor mentioned that Boakai had also called him up requesting a meeting.

Both men appeared to have confirmed Jesus' comment that a prophet is without honor in his own home. They have left behind locally celebrated pastors seeking the prayers of a foreign one in whom they apparently believe.

"My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God's choice for his country," said TB Joshua. "He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country-Liberia? What is God's opinion? That is why he is here." The Nigerian Pastor said.

"We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God's choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God's will," Joshua said, with Weah nodding his head firmly in agreement.

"Without God's corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take - every movement and action - intimation comes first," Joshua explains further.

"There must be suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God - move or don't move."

The Nigerian Pastor said Boakai had also called on him and has requested for a meeting with him.

Pastor Joshua who appears to be neutral told Weah who was accompanied by Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson that: "God's opinion is what we should seek in our country - simple! God is the Answer, the Final."

"You cannot twist or bribe God; He is not a man... The best place to go is to meet people God has given the grace to be a communicator between visible and invisible," Joshua concluded. "Meet them and let them tell you what is the way out - the next thing to do," well known television preacher told Weah as the service was screened live.

Several African politicians, among them late Ghanaian President John Atta Mills visited Joshua as he sought the Ghanaian Presidency in 2000. Although it was prophesized to him (Mills) that he would have won Ghana's election, that prophecy did not come to pass until 2008, when the last and final term of John Kuffour came to an end.